STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Omari Evans earned his first watch list nod of the season on Thursday when the sophomore wide receiver was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list.

The honor is given to the best offensive player in Division I football who meets at least one extra requirement. They must have been born in Texas, graduated from a Texas High School or currently plays at a Texas Division I college.

The award also considers characteristics that relate to Earl Campbell such as performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity.

Last season Evans had five receptions for 55 yards with a touchdown. The Killeen, Texas native had two kick returns for 33 yards.

The 16 semifinalists for the award will be revealed in November with five finalists announced in December. The finalists will be brought to the Early Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet in Tyler, Texas on Jan. 10.

The full list of Penn State players on Preseason Watch Lists are as follows: