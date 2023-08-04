STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTHM) – Theo Johnson, a junior tight end at Penn State, was added to the Mackey Award watch list for the second consecutive season on Friday.

The award is given to the best tight end in college football.

This past season, the Windsor, Ontario native played in 11 games with 20 catches for 328 yards and four touchdowns.

Johnson’s four receiving touchdowns were tied for the fourth most across all Big Ten tight ends.

The full list of Penn State football players on preseason watch lists is as follows: