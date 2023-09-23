STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — College Football Hall of Famer LaVar Arrington committed to help his alma mater Penn State with NIL efforts. The former Penn State linebacker is back in Happy Valley to do just that, and he likes what he sees from the 2023 squad.
“I think they outperformed expectations last year,” Arrington said. “So now they’re not sneaking up on on anyone this season. I think that you have a very, very well-rounded and tremendously, in my opinion, a tremendously deep roster of really, really good football players and some really, really talented players.”
Arrington joined Nittany Insiders with fellow Penn State linebacker Michael Mauti to talk about their involvement in the current PSU football program.
“I just want to create a [great] product and an experience through our collective, through Happy Valley United,” Arrington said of his involvement on the NIL efforts at Penn State. “Our network of fans, our community of fans and our community as Penn Staters [should] be able to get involved and help support what it is that’s going on in NIL as we all work as one.”
In that vein, Arrington has made several trips back to Happy Valley this fall to support Penn State. The linebacker will host a tailgate ahead of Saturday’s Iowa game in the Spikes Stadium from 3 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 23.
Penn State Football fans will get closer than ever to the team this fall, as abc27 launches Nittany Insiders. Every Saturday, the preview show will break down Penn State’s matchup, feature player’s stories off the field, and focus on NIL progress.
The weekly preview show will be co-hosted by former NFL linebacker and Penn State All-American Michael Mauti and abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube.
Each week Allie and Michael will break down the week’s upcoming game and share what the Nittany Lions will need to focus on for a win. Michael will be able to provide a unique expert analysis from the perspective of a former player.
The show will also feature a player spotlight, features on Lettermen, and content highlighting the program’s NIL efforts to create the most comprehensive Penn State show in the state each and every week.
Nittany Insiders will air every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. starting Saturday, August 26th. The 30-minute shows will feature interviews and insight you can only see on abc27.
To sign up for the Nittany Insiders newsletter and other abc27 newsletters, fill out your email and hit the sign up button above.