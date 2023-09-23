STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — College Football Hall of Famer LaVar Arrington committed to help his alma mater Penn State with NIL efforts. The former Penn State linebacker is back in Happy Valley to do just that, and he likes what he sees from the 2023 squad.

“I think they outperformed expectations last year,” Arrington said. “So now they’re not sneaking up on on anyone this season. I think that you have a very, very well-rounded and tremendously, in my opinion, a tremendously deep roster of really, really good football players and some really, really talented players.”

Arrington joined Nittany Insiders with fellow Penn State linebacker Michael Mauti to talk about their involvement in the current PSU football program.

“I just want to create a [great] product and an experience through our collective, through Happy Valley United,” Arrington said of his involvement on the NIL efforts at Penn State. “Our network of fans, our community of fans and our community as Penn Staters [should] be able to get involved and help support what it is that’s going on in NIL as we all work as one.”

In that vein, Arrington has made several trips back to Happy Valley this fall to support Penn State. The linebacker will host a tailgate ahead of Saturday’s Iowa game in the Spikes Stadium from 3 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 23.