STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State will face Mississippi in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 and if they win, they will make college football history.

If the Nittany Lions down Ole Miss, they will be the first college football program to win every New Year’s Six bowl game at least once.

This is the first time Penn State has played in the Peach Bowl, but they have a strong history in the other five New Year’s Six bowl games.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Rose Bowl

Penn State owns a 2-3 record in the Rose Bowl. It was the first bowl game the Nittany Lions ever competed in where they were defeated by USC in 1923. In 1995, they earned their first Rose Bowl victory with a win over Oregon.

In 2009 and 2017 they lost to USC in the iconic game. Most recently on Jan. 2, 2023, Penn State topped Utah 35-21 for another Rose Bowl win.

Orange Bowl

The Nittany Lions are 4-1 in the Orange Bowl. They competed in the Orange Bowl in back-to-back seasons in 1969 and 1970 against Kansas and Missouri, playing in it again a few years later in 1974 when they topped LSU. In 1986 Penn State broke its three-game Orange Bowl win streak with a loss to Oklahoma.

The last time Penn State played in the Orange Bowl was in 2006 when they topped Florida State 26-23.

Cotton Bowl

Penn State’s second-ever bowl game was the Cotton Bowl in 1948. The Nittany Lions tied 13-13 with SMU. In 1972 Penn State topped Texas 30-6 for its first Cotton Bowl victory. The Nittany Lions downed Baylor a few years later in 1975 to increase their Cotton Bowl record to 2-1-0.

The most recent Cotton Bowl Penn State competed in was in 2019 where they defeated Memphis 53-39, making Penn State undefeated in Cotton Bowl appearances.

Fiesta Bowl

Penn State is undefeated in the Fiesta Bowl as well with a 7-0 record. The Nittany Lions defeated Arizona State in 1977, Ohio State in 1980, USC in 1982, Miami in 1987, Tennessee in 1992, Texas in 1997, and Washington in 2017.

The Nittany Lions have won the Fiesta Bowl more times than any other college football team.

Sugar Bowl

Penn State has not competed in the Sugar Bowl in four decades. The Nittany Lions have competed in the Sugar Bowl four times but only won one of the contests. Their first appearance was in 1972 when they were shut out by Oklahoma.

They lost their next two Sugar Bowl competitions to Alabama in 1975 and 1979. In Penn State’s last time in the Sugar Bowl in 1983, they edged out Georgia 27-23 to secure its lone Sugar Bowl win.