STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Wisconsin offensive tackle Nolan Rucci is coming home to Pennsylvania.

The former five-star was also the number-one player in Pennsylvania back in 2021 and graduated from Warwick High School in Lititz.

With Rucci’s announcement on X on Saturday, Penn State now has landed the number one player in Pennsylvania from 2020 to 2024:

Wide receiver Julian Fleming (2020)

Offensive tackle Nolan Rucci (2021)

Running back Nicholas Singleton (2022)

Offensive tackle Jven Williams (2023)

Athlete Quinton Martin (2024)

Rucci committed to Wisconsin and played there from 2021 through 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This announcement comes three days after former five-star wide receiver Julian Fleming announced that he would be transferring to Penn State.

Rucci’s father, Todd Rucci, was also an offensive lineman and played at Penn State before being drafted by the New England Patriots and playing from 1993 through 1999.

Hayden Rucci, Nolan’s brother, currently plays at Wisconsin as a tight end.

Penn State visits Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.