STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Julian Fleming is coming home.

After four years at Ohio State, the five-star wide receiver Fleming from Catawissa, Pennsylvania is transferring out of the Buckeyes system to join Penn State.

The No. 3 prospect for the recruiting class of 2020 announced his transfer on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Excited for a New Chapter! #WEARE,” wrote Fleming.

During Fleming’s tenure at Ohio State, he played in 38 games with 80 receptions for 990 yards and seven touchdowns. His best season with the Buckeyes was in 2020 where Fleming played in 11 games with nine starts, catching 34 passes for 553 yards and six touchdowns.

This past season Fleming appeared in 12 games and posted 26 receptions for 270 yards with a long of 37 yards.

Fleming set Pennsylvania’s record for career touchdown receptions with 77 and receiving yards at 5,514 while at Southern Columbia. Fleming helped Southern Columbia to its 10th PIAA State Championship.

Fleming was tabbed as Pennsylvanian’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

Fleming’s transfer comes after the Nittany Lions wide receivers had only seven catches in the 38-25 Peach Bowl loss to Ole Miss on Saturday. Tight end Tyler Warren, who announced his intention to return next year, led the team with five catches for 127 yards against the Rebels.