STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – In the first AP Top 25 Poll of the season, Penn State received the number seven spot.

The Nittany Lions enter the 2023 season with a quarterback battle for 10th year head coach James Franklin to manage in camp. Sophomore Drew Allar and redshirt freshman Beau Pribula are the leading contenders with Jaxon Smolik already set as the third string.

While much of the fanbase’s attention has been on the quarterback battle, the Nittany Lions expect to have one of the best defenses in college football this season. Penn State brings back Kalen King, Abdul Carter, and Chop Robinson, each of whom has been named to the Bronko Nagurski and Chuck Bednarik Award watch lists for the best defensive player in college football.

Other Big Ten schools that landed in the Top 25 include Michigan, who landed the No. 2 spot 82 points behind No. 1 Georgia. The Wolverines earned two first-place votes.

Ohio State was next at No. 3 after receiving one first place vote.

Wisconsin came in at No. 19 while the Iowa Hawkeyes brought up the rear in the 25th spot.

Future Big Ten teams made the list as well; The University of Southern California placed sixth, Washington placed 10th, and Oregon placed 15th.