STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Following its shutout of Iowa on Saturday, Penn State is leading the nation in six statistical categories heading into week five.

Penn State sits at the top for pass defense, total defense, first downs allowed, turnover margin, fewest turnovers and time of possession.

Penn State has allowed an average of just 219.5 yards per game to lead the pack, held opponents to 46 total first downs, own a turnover margin of 11, have zero turnovers this season and have a total time of possession of 148 minutes with an average of 37 minutes.

The Nittany Lions (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) moved up in the AP Poll to No. 6 in the AP Poll this week after their White Out win and will now face Northwestern this Saturday. They will be seeking to remain undefeated for the season.