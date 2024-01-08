STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Former Penn State linebacker Paul Posluszny was selected as part of the 2024 class of the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday.

The former Nittany Lion made his mark as a college player, earning consensus All-American honors in 2005 and 2006. Posluszny was awarded the Chuck Bednarik Award which honors the Defensive Player of the Year twice (2005, 2006) and the Dick Butkus Award for most outstanding linebacker.

The Butler, Pennsylvania native tallied 232 tackles (133 solo) as a Nittany Lion, 20.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, seven passes defended and two forced fumbles.

Posluszny was drafted in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills in 2007 where he spent four seasons, totaling 45 starts where he posted four interceptions, 14 passes defended, four forced fumbles, and 398 tackles (295 solo).

Posluszny spent the rest of his 11-year NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars where he played in 100 games. With the Jaguars Posluszny totaled 11 interceptions, one touchdown, 36 passes defended, four forced fumbles and 816 tackles (587 solo).

Posluszny was a Pro Bowler in 2013 when he had a career-high 122 solo tackles.

Posluszny retired from the NFL on March 13, 2018.

The College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Dec. 10 as part of the 66th National Football Foundation’s Annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas, Nevada.