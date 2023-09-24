(WHTM) – After four weeks as the seventh-ranked team in the AP Top 25 poll, the Penn State Nittany Lions finally saw movement after shutting out Iowa at home.

In the new poll released on Sunday, Penn State moved up to No. 6 in the ranking after controlling all sides of the ball in the White Out. The defense created four turnovers while quarterback Drew Allar threw four touchdown passes in front of 110,830 fans.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On special teams, the Nittany Lions benefited from a lucky bounce in the second quarter when a Penn State punt hit the back of a Hawkeye gunner. The ball was immediately recovered by Penn State and previewed a night of misery for the Hawkeyes.

The Nittany Lions dominated in the time of possession game, controlling the ball for more than 45 minutes.

Georgia, Michigan, and Texas remained the top three teams while Ohio State moved up two spots to No. 4 after a walk-off win over Notre Dame. Florida State dropped one spot to No. 5 in the poll.

Washington, USC, Oregon, and Utah round out the top 10. No other Big Ten team found their way into this week’s poll.

Penn State will continue its Big Ten schedule this week when they travel to Northwestern for a 12 p.m. kickoff in Evanston.