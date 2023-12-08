STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Now is the time when college football players across the country decide whether to place themselves in the NFL Draft.

Here are all of the Penn State players who have declared they are entering the draft (UPDATED Dec. 8):

Chop Robinson

Defensive end Chop Rob announced on Dec. 5 on X that he will declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. Robinson has chosen to forgo participation in the Peach Bowl.

Theo Johnson

Tight end Theo Johnson announced on Dec. 8 on X that he will declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, but will still play in the Peach Bowl.