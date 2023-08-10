(WHTM) – The first full slate of NFL preseason games kicks off on August 10 with 10 former Penn State Nittany Lions looking to claim their roles on NFL rosters.

During the 2023 NFL Draft, six Nittany Lions were selected by NFL teams and four were signed as undrafted free agents.

Houston Texans, who selected offensive lineman Juice Scruggs with the 62nd overall pick, play Thursday night at 7 p.m. versus the New England Patriots. Penn State fans may also see former Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley suit up for New England after he signed as a free agent this summer.

Also set to play Thursday night are the Seattle Seahawks, who signed two Nittany Lions as undrafted free agents: defensive back Jonathan Sutherland and long snapper Chris Stoll. Sutherland played safety and linebacker for five seasons with the Nittany Lions starting in 2018, while Stoll spent six years at Penn State.

The first Nittany Lion taken in the draft was cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who was selected with the first pick of the second round (32nd overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The moment was even more impactful for Steelers fans who saw Joey Porter Sr. play eight seasons in Pittsburgh.

Porter Jr. and the Steelers are set to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, August 11.

Longtime quarterback Sean Clifford could also see his first NFL action against the Cincinnati Bengals on August 11. The 149th overall pick will battle for the Packers’ backup quarterback job behind Jordan Love after Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets.

A six year starter for Penn State, Clifford threw for a program-record 10,661 yards and 86 touchdowns while capping his career with a Rose Bowl victory.

Brenton Strange and Parker Washington, who were both drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars, could see their first preseason action on August 12 against the Dallas Cowboys. The tight end Strange had 70 catches for 755 yards and 11 touchdowns with Penn State, while Washington had 146 catches for 1,920 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Sean Clifford (8) throws a pass during a joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals at the NFL football team’s training facility in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., warms up during the team’s NFL football practice in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Denver Broncos defensive tackle PJ Mustipher greets fans before taking part in drills during an NFL football training camp at the team’s headquarters Friday, July 28, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs during a practice at NFL football training camp, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 04: Ji’Ayir Brown #27 of the San Francisco 49ers works out during training camp at SAP Performance Facility on August 04, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks safety Jonathan Sutherland jogs on the field before the NFL football team’s mock game, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Washington Commanders wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley catches a pass during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility in Ashburn, Va., Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Seattle Seahawks long snapper Chris Stoll (41) walks off the field after minicamp Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the NFL football team’s facilities in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) walks the field during the NFL football team’s OTA offseason workouts in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) reaches for a pass during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Safety Ji’Ayir Brown, an early draft pick for the San Francisco 49ers, will play his first professional Sunday game against the Las Vegas Raiders to close out the first week of preseason football.

Undrafted free agent P.J. Musipher and the Denver Broncos will play on August 11 against the Arizona Cardinals. Mitchell Tinsley and the Washington Commanders will also play on Friday versus the Cleveland Browns.