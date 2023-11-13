(WHTM) – Here’s how former Penn State players who saw action in Week 10 of the NFL season performed.

Odafe Oweh, OLB – Baltimore Ravens (vs. Cleveland)

  • 4 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack
  • 1 forced fumble

Jordan Stount, P – Baltimore Ravens

  • 3 punts for 121 net yards with an average of 53.7 yards and a long of 59 yards
  • 1 punt returned

Miles Sanders, RB – Carolina Panthers (at Chicago)

  • 2 attempts for -5 yards
  • 2 receptions for 15 yards

Jaquan Brisker, DB – Chicago Bears (vs. Carolina)

  • 9 tackles (3 solo)
  • 1 pass defended

Nick Scott, DB – Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Houston)

  • 3 tackles (1 solo)

Austin Johnson, DL – Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Detroit)

  • 2 tackles

Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (vs. Indianapolis)

  • 2 receptions for 22 yards

Juwan Johnson, TE – New Orleans Saints (at Minnesota)

  • 1 reception for 2 yards

Saquon Barkley, RB – New York Giants (at Dallas)

  • 13 attempts for 66 yards with an average of 5.1 yards and a long of 21 yards.
  • 1 reception for -5 yards

Joey Porter Jr., CB – Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Green Bay)

  • 4 tackles (3 solo)

Ji’Ayir Brown, S – San Francisco 49ers (at Jacksonville)

  • 1 tackle

Chris Godwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Tennessee)

  • 4 receptions for 54 yards