(WHTM) – Here’s how former Penn State players who saw action in Week 10 of the NFL season performed.
Odafe Oweh, OLB – Baltimore Ravens (vs. Cleveland)
- 4 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack
- 1 forced fumble
Jordan Stount, P – Baltimore Ravens
- 3 punts for 121 net yards with an average of 53.7 yards and a long of 59 yards
- 1 punt returned
Miles Sanders, RB – Carolina Panthers (at Chicago)
- 2 attempts for -5 yards
- 2 receptions for 15 yards
Jaquan Brisker, DB – Chicago Bears (vs. Carolina)
- 9 tackles (3 solo)
- 1 pass defended
Nick Scott, DB – Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Houston)
- 3 tackles (1 solo)
Austin Johnson, DL – Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Detroit)
- 2 tackles
Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (vs. Indianapolis)
- 2 receptions for 22 yards
Juwan Johnson, TE – New Orleans Saints (at Minnesota)
- 1 reception for 2 yards
Saquon Barkley, RB – New York Giants (at Dallas)
- 13 attempts for 66 yards with an average of 5.1 yards and a long of 21 yards.
- 1 reception for -5 yards
Joey Porter Jr., CB – Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Green Bay)
- 4 tackles (3 solo)
Ji’Ayir Brown, S – San Francisco 49ers (at Jacksonville)
- 1 tackle
Chris Godwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Tennessee)
- 4 receptions for 54 yards