(WHTM) – Penn State football’s regular season may be over, but there are plenty of former Nittany Lions lighting up the field in the NFL.

Here’s how all former Nittany Lions active in the NFL performed in Week 12.

Jesse Luketa, LB – Arizona Cardinals (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

  • 1 assisted tackle
  • 0.5 stuffs

Arnold Ebiketie, OLB – Atlanta Falcons (vs. New Orleans)

  • 1 solo tackle
  • 1 sack

Odafe Oweh, OLB – Baltimore Ravens (at Los Angeles Chargers)

  • 2 solo tackles
  • 1 stuff

Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens

  • 3 punts for 121 yards, 40.3 average yards, long of 55 yards

Miles Sanders, RB – Carolina Panthers (at Tennessee)

  • 15 carries for 28 yards

Jaquan Brisker, DB – Chicago Bears (at Minnesota)

  • 3 tackles (2 solo), 0.5 sacks, 1 stuff
  • 1 interception, 1 pass defended

Nick Scott, S – Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Pittsburgh)

  • 3 tackles (1 solo)

Micah Parsons, LB – Dallas Cowboys (vs. Washington)

  • 3 tackles (2 solo)
  • 1.5 sacks

Austin Johnson, DT – Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Baltimore)

  • 4 tackles (2 solo)
  • 1 forced fumble
  • 1 pass defended

Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (at New York Giants)

  • 2 targets

Juwan Johnson, TE – New Orleans Saints (at Atlanta)

  • 4 receptions (7 targets) for 45 yards, long of 23 yards

Saquon Barkley, RB – New York Giants (vs. New England)

  • 12 carries for 46 yards, long of 19 yards
  • 1 reception (3 targets) for 6 yards

Cam Brown, LB – New York Giants

  • 1 solo tackle
  • 1 forced fumble

Adrian Amos, S – New York Jets (vs. Miami)

  • 2 solo tackles

Pat Freiermuth, TE – Pittsburgh Steelers (at Cincinnati)

  • 9 receptions (11 targets) for 120 yards, long of 29 yards

Allen Robinson, WR – Pittsburgh Steelers

  • 1 reception for 11 yards

Joey Porter Jr., CB – Pittsburgh Steelers

  • 2 tackles (1 solo)
  • 1 pass defended

Ji’Ayir Brown, S – San Francisco 49ers (at Seattle)

  • 4 tackles (1 solo)

Kevin Givens, DT – San Francisco 49ers

  • 1 tackle
  • 0.5 sack

Chris Godwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Indianapolis)

  • 3 receptions (7 targets) for 45 yards, long of 21 yards

Jahan Dotson, WR – Washington Commanders (at Dallas)

  • 5 receptions (6 targets) for 52 yards, long of 15 yards