(WHTM) – Penn State football’s regular season may be over, but there are plenty of former Nittany Lions lighting up the field in the NFL.
Here’s how all former Nittany Lions active in the NFL performed in Week 12.
Jesse Luketa, LB – Arizona Cardinals (vs. Los Angeles Rams)
- 1 assisted tackle
- 0.5 stuffs
Arnold Ebiketie, OLB – Atlanta Falcons (vs. New Orleans)
- 1 solo tackle
- 1 sack
Odafe Oweh, OLB – Baltimore Ravens (at Los Angeles Chargers)
- 2 solo tackles
- 1 stuff
Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens
- 3 punts for 121 yards, 40.3 average yards, long of 55 yards
Miles Sanders, RB – Carolina Panthers (at Tennessee)
- 15 carries for 28 yards
Jaquan Brisker, DB – Chicago Bears (at Minnesota)
- 3 tackles (2 solo), 0.5 sacks, 1 stuff
- 1 interception, 1 pass defended
Nick Scott, S – Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Pittsburgh)
- 3 tackles (1 solo)
Micah Parsons, LB – Dallas Cowboys (vs. Washington)
- 3 tackles (2 solo)
- 1.5 sacks
Austin Johnson, DT – Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Baltimore)
- 4 tackles (2 solo)
- 1 forced fumble
- 1 pass defended
Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (at New York Giants)
- 2 targets
Juwan Johnson, TE – New Orleans Saints (at Atlanta)
- 4 receptions (7 targets) for 45 yards, long of 23 yards
Saquon Barkley, RB – New York Giants (vs. New England)
- 12 carries for 46 yards, long of 19 yards
- 1 reception (3 targets) for 6 yards
Cam Brown, LB – New York Giants
- 1 solo tackle
- 1 forced fumble
Adrian Amos, S – New York Jets (vs. Miami)
- 2 solo tackles
Pat Freiermuth, TE – Pittsburgh Steelers (at Cincinnati)
- 9 receptions (11 targets) for 120 yards, long of 29 yards
Allen Robinson, WR – Pittsburgh Steelers
- 1 reception for 11 yards
Joey Porter Jr., CB – Pittsburgh Steelers
- 2 tackles (1 solo)
- 1 pass defended
Ji’Ayir Brown, S – San Francisco 49ers (at Seattle)
- 4 tackles (1 solo)
Kevin Givens, DT – San Francisco 49ers
- 1 tackle
- 0.5 sack
Chris Godwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Indianapolis)
- 3 receptions (7 targets) for 45 yards, long of 21 yards
Jahan Dotson, WR – Washington Commanders (at Dallas)
- 5 receptions (6 targets) for 52 yards, long of 15 yards