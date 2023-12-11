(WHTM) – As the NFL season inches toward its closure former Penn State football players continue to make an impact on the field.

Here’s how all former Nittany Lions active in the NFL performed in Week 14:

Odafe Oweh, OLB – Baltimore Ravens (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

1 combined tackle

Jordan Sout, P – Baltimore Ravens

4 punts for 182 net yards with a long of 51 yards

Miles Sanders, RB – Carolina Panthers (at New Orleans)

10 attempts for 74 yards with a long of 48 yards

Jaquan Brisker, DB – Chicago Bears (vs. Detroit)

13 tackles (9 solo)

2 passes defended

Micah Parsons, LB – Dallas Cowboys (vs. Philadelphia)

2 solo tackles

1 sack

Parker Washington, WR – Jacksonville Jaguars (at Cleveland)

2 receptions for 27 yards with a long of 19 yards and one touchdown

1 lost fumble

Austin Johnson, DL – Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Denver)

2 tackles (1 solo)

Juwan Johnson, TE – New Orleans Saints (vs. Carolina)

2 receptions for 10 yards with a long of 7 yards

Pat Freiermuth, TE – Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. New England)

3 receptions for 18 yards with a long of 7 yards

Allen Robinson, WR – Pittsburgh Steelers

1 reception for 21 yards

Joey Porter Jr., CB – Pittsburgh Steelers

4 solo tackles

1 pass defended

Ji’Ayir Brown, S – San Francisco 49ers (vs. Seattle)

6 tackles (5 solo)

1 pass defended

1 interception

Kevin Givens, DL – San Francisco 49ers

2 tackles (1 solo)

Chris Goodwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Atlanta)