(WHTM) – With just three weeks left of the NFL former Penn State players continue to put out strong performances for their respective NFL teams.
Jesse Luketa, LB – Arizona Cardinals (vs. San Francisco)
- 1 solo tackle
Arnold Ebiketie, OLB – Atlanta Falcons (at Carolina)
- 2 tackles (1 solo)
Odafe Oweh, OLB – Baltimore Ravens (at Jacksonville)
- 3 tackles (2 solo)
Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens
- 3 punts for 112 net yards, long of 51 yards
- 1 punt returned for 17 yards
- 2 out of bounds
Miles Sanders, RB – Carolina Panthers (vs. Atlanta)
- 6 attempts for 2 yards
- 2 receptions for 11 yards
Yetur Gross-Matos, DE – Carolina Panthers
- 6 tackles (1 solo)
Jaquan Brisker, DB – Chicago Bears (at Cleveland)
- 5 tackles (3 solo)
- 1 pass defended
Nick Scott, DB – Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Minnesota)
- 1 solo tackle
Micah Parsons, LB – Dallas Cowboys (at Buffalo)
- 2 tackles
Adrian Amos, S – Houston Texans (at Tennessee)
- 1 solo tackle
Parker Washington, WR – Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Baltimore)
- 4 receptions for 12 yards, long of 6 yards
Austin Johnson, DL – Los Angeles Chargers (at Las Vegas)
- 8 tackles (5 solo)
Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (vs. Kansas City)
- 1 reception for 7 yards
Juwan Johnson, TE – New Orleans Saints (vs. New York Giants)
- 2 receptions for 38 yards and 1 touchdown, long of 23 yards
Saquon Barkley, RB – New York Giants (at New Orleans)
- 9 attempts for 14 yards, long of 4 yards
- 2 receptions for 23 yards
Pat Freiermuth, TE – Pittsburgh Steelers (at Indianapolis)
- 3 receptions for 16 yards, long of 16 yards
Allen Robinson, WR – Pittsburgh Steelers
- 3 receptions for 19 yards, long of 8 yards
Joey Porter Jr., CB – Pittsburgh Steelers
- 2 tackles (1 solo)
- 1 pass defended
Ji’Ayir Brown, S – San Francisco 49ers (at Arizona)
- 6 tackles (1 solo)
Kevin Givens, DL – San Francisco 49ers
- 4 tackles (3 solo)
Chris Godwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Green Bay)
- 10 receptions for 155 yards, long of 25 yards
Jahan Dotson, WR – Washington Commanders (at Los Angeles Rams)
- 1 reception for 12 yards