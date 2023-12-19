(WHTM) – With just three weeks left of the NFL former Penn State players continue to put out strong performances for their respective NFL teams.

Jesse Luketa, LB – Arizona Cardinals (vs. San Francisco)

1 solo tackle

Arnold Ebiketie, OLB – Atlanta Falcons (at Carolina)

2 tackles (1 solo)

Odafe Oweh, OLB – Baltimore Ravens (at Jacksonville)

3 tackles (2 solo)

Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens

3 punts for 112 net yards, long of 51 yards

1 punt returned for 17 yards

2 out of bounds

Miles Sanders, RB – Carolina Panthers (vs. Atlanta)

6 attempts for 2 yards

2 receptions for 11 yards

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE – Carolina Panthers

6 tackles (1 solo)

Jaquan Brisker, DB – Chicago Bears (at Cleveland)

5 tackles (3 solo)

1 pass defended

Nick Scott, DB – Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Minnesota)

1 solo tackle

Micah Parsons, LB – Dallas Cowboys (at Buffalo)

2 tackles

Adrian Amos, S – Houston Texans (at Tennessee)

1 solo tackle

Parker Washington, WR – Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Baltimore)

4 receptions for 12 yards, long of 6 yards

Austin Johnson, DL – Los Angeles Chargers (at Las Vegas)

8 tackles (5 solo)

Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (vs. Kansas City)

1 reception for 7 yards

Juwan Johnson, TE – New Orleans Saints (vs. New York Giants)

2 receptions for 38 yards and 1 touchdown, long of 23 yards

Saquon Barkley, RB – New York Giants (at New Orleans)

9 attempts for 14 yards, long of 4 yards

2 receptions for 23 yards

Pat Freiermuth, TE – Pittsburgh Steelers (at Indianapolis)

3 receptions for 16 yards, long of 16 yards

Allen Robinson, WR – Pittsburgh Steelers

3 receptions for 19 yards, long of 8 yards

Joey Porter Jr., CB – Pittsburgh Steelers

2 tackles (1 solo)

1 pass defended

Ji’Ayir Brown, S – San Francisco 49ers (at Arizona)

6 tackles (1 solo)

Kevin Givens, DL – San Francisco 49ers

4 tackles (3 solo)

Chris Godwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Green Bay)

10 receptions for 155 yards, long of 25 yards

Jahan Dotson, WR – Washington Commanders (at Los Angeles Rams)