(WHTM) – The holiday week brought more NFL action from former Penn State players. Here’s how all former Nittany Lions performed in Week 16.

Jesse Luketa, LB – Arizona Cardinals (at Chicago)

  • 1 assisted tackle

Arnold Ebiketie, OLB – Atlanta Falcons (vs. Indianapolis)

  • 1 assisted tackle
  • 0.5 sacks

Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens (at San Francisco)

  • 3 punts for 119 net yards, long of 56 yards
  • 1 punt returned for 11 yards

Miles Sanders, RB – Carolina Panthers (vs. Green Bay)

  • 3 attempts for 3 yards
  • 1 reception for 5 yards

Yetur Gross-Matos, LB – Carolina Panthers

  • 4 tackles (1 solo)

Jaquan Brisker, S – Chicago Bears (vs. Arizona)

  • 7 tackles (4 solo)
  • 1 pass defended

Nick Scott, FS – Cincinnati Bengals (at Pittsburgh)

  • 1 assisted tackle

Micah Parsons, LB – Dallas Cowboys (at Miami)

  • 7 tackles (1 solo)
  • 0.5 sacks

Adrian Amos, S – Houston Texans (vs. Cleveland)

  • 4 tackles (3 solo)

Parker Washington, WR – Jacksonville Jaguars (at Tampa Bay)

  • 2 receptions for 19 yards

Austin Johnson, NT – Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Buffalo)

  • 5 tackles (2 solo)

Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (at Denver)

  • 2 receptions for 15 yards and 1 touchdown

PJ Mustipher, DT – New Orleans Saints (at Los Angeles)

  • 3 assisted tackles

Juwan Johnson, TE – New Orleans Saints

  • 4 receptions for 48 yards and 1 touchdown

Saquan Barkley, RB – New York Giants (at Philadelphia)

  • 23 attempts for 80 yards and 1 touchdown
  • 3 receptions for 4 yards

Allen Robinson, WR – Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Cincinnati)

  • 4 receptions for 36 yards

Joey Porter Jr., CB – Pittsburgh Steelers

  • 2 solo tackles
  • 1 pass defended

Ji’Ayir Brown, S – San Francisco 49ers (vs. Baltimore)

  • 5 tackles (3 solo)

Kevin Givens, DT – San Francisco 49ers

  • 3 tackles

Chris Godwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Jacksonville)

  • 6 receptions for 78 yards
  • 1 attempt for 1 yard

Jahan Dotson, WR – Washington Commanders (at New York Jets)

  • 2 receptions for 31 yards