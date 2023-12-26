(WHTM) – The holiday week brought more NFL action from former Penn State players. Here’s how all former Nittany Lions performed in Week 16.
Jesse Luketa, LB – Arizona Cardinals (at Chicago)
- 1 assisted tackle
Arnold Ebiketie, OLB – Atlanta Falcons (vs. Indianapolis)
- 1 assisted tackle
- 0.5 sacks
Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens (at San Francisco)
- 3 punts for 119 net yards, long of 56 yards
- 1 punt returned for 11 yards
Miles Sanders, RB – Carolina Panthers (vs. Green Bay)
- 3 attempts for 3 yards
- 1 reception for 5 yards
Yetur Gross-Matos, LB – Carolina Panthers
- 4 tackles (1 solo)
Jaquan Brisker, S – Chicago Bears (vs. Arizona)
- 7 tackles (4 solo)
- 1 pass defended
Nick Scott, FS – Cincinnati Bengals (at Pittsburgh)
- 1 assisted tackle
Micah Parsons, LB – Dallas Cowboys (at Miami)
- 7 tackles (1 solo)
- 0.5 sacks
Adrian Amos, S – Houston Texans (vs. Cleveland)
- 4 tackles (3 solo)
Parker Washington, WR – Jacksonville Jaguars (at Tampa Bay)
- 2 receptions for 19 yards
Austin Johnson, NT – Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Buffalo)
- 5 tackles (2 solo)
Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (at Denver)
- 2 receptions for 15 yards and 1 touchdown
PJ Mustipher, DT – New Orleans Saints (at Los Angeles)
- 3 assisted tackles
Juwan Johnson, TE – New Orleans Saints
- 4 receptions for 48 yards and 1 touchdown
Saquan Barkley, RB – New York Giants (at Philadelphia)
- 23 attempts for 80 yards and 1 touchdown
- 3 receptions for 4 yards
Allen Robinson, WR – Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Cincinnati)
- 4 receptions for 36 yards
Joey Porter Jr., CB – Pittsburgh Steelers
- 2 solo tackles
- 1 pass defended
Ji’Ayir Brown, S – San Francisco 49ers (vs. Baltimore)
- 5 tackles (3 solo)
Kevin Givens, DT – San Francisco 49ers
- 3 tackles
Chris Godwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Jacksonville)
- 6 receptions for 78 yards
- 1 attempt for 1 yard
Jahan Dotson, WR – Washington Commanders (at New York Jets)
- 2 receptions for 31 yards