(WHTM) – In the final week of regular gameplay, these former Penn State athletes took the field for their respective NFL teams. This Sunday the Wild Card games begin.

Here’s how the former Nittany Lions performed this week in the NFL:

Arnold Ebiketie, OLB – Atlanta Falcons (at New Orleans)

3 tackles (1 solo)

Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens (vs. Pittsburgh)

7 punts for 265 net yards

Long of 66 yards

5 returns

Da’Quan Jones, DT – Buffalo Bills (at Miami)

4 tackles (2 solo)

1 stuff

Miles Sanders, RB – Carolina Panthers (vs. Tampa Bay)

3 attempts for 18 yards

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE – Carolina Panthers

5 tackles (3 solo)

1 sack

Jaquan Brisker, DB – Chicago Bears (at Green Bay)

8 tackles (3 solo)

Nick Scott, DB – Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Cleveland)

1 tackle

Micah Parsons, LB – Dallas Cowboys (at Washington)

5 tackles (3 solo)

1 sack

Parker Washington, WR – Jacksonville Jaguars (at Tennesse)

1 reception for 11 yards

Austin Johnson, DL – Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Kansas City)

1 solo tackle

Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (vs. New York Jets)

1 reception for 5 yards

Juwan Johnson, TE – New Orleans Saints (vs. Atlanta)

3 receptions for 40 yards, long of 20 yards

Saquan Barkley, RB – New York Giants (vs. Philadelphia)

18 attempts for 46 yards and 2 touchdowns

2 receptions for 51 yards

Pat Freiermuth, TE – Pittsburgh Steelers (at Baltimore)

2 receptions for 21 yards

Kevin Givens, DL – San Francisco 49ers (vs. Los Angeles)

3 tackles (2 solo)

Chris Godwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Carolina)

6 receptions for 51 yards

1 attempt for 4 yards

Jahan Dotson, WR – Washington Commanders (vs. Dallas)