(WHTM) – In the final week of regular gameplay, these former Penn State athletes took the field for their respective NFL teams. This Sunday the Wild Card games begin.
Here’s how the former Nittany Lions performed this week in the NFL:
Arnold Ebiketie, OLB – Atlanta Falcons (at New Orleans)
- 3 tackles (1 solo)
Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens (vs. Pittsburgh)
- 7 punts for 265 net yards
- Long of 66 yards
- 5 returns
Da’Quan Jones, DT – Buffalo Bills (at Miami)
- 4 tackles (2 solo)
- 1 stuff
Miles Sanders, RB – Carolina Panthers (vs. Tampa Bay)
- 3 attempts for 18 yards
Yetur Gross-Matos, DE – Carolina Panthers
- 5 tackles (3 solo)
- 1 sack
Jaquan Brisker, DB – Chicago Bears (at Green Bay)
- 8 tackles (3 solo)
Nick Scott, DB – Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Cleveland)
- 1 tackle
Micah Parsons, LB – Dallas Cowboys (at Washington)
- 5 tackles (3 solo)
- 1 sack
Parker Washington, WR – Jacksonville Jaguars (at Tennesse)
- 1 reception for 11 yards
Austin Johnson, DL – Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Kansas City)
- 1 solo tackle
Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (vs. New York Jets)
- 1 reception for 5 yards
Juwan Johnson, TE – New Orleans Saints (vs. Atlanta)
- 3 receptions for 40 yards, long of 20 yards
Saquan Barkley, RB – New York Giants (vs. Philadelphia)
- 18 attempts for 46 yards and 2 touchdowns
- 2 receptions for 51 yards
Pat Freiermuth, TE – Pittsburgh Steelers (at Baltimore)
- 2 receptions for 21 yards
Kevin Givens, DL – San Francisco 49ers (vs. Los Angeles)
- 3 tackles (2 solo)
Chris Godwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Carolina)
- 6 receptions for 51 yards
- 1 attempt for 4 yards
Jahan Dotson, WR – Washington Commanders (vs. Dallas)
- 2 receptions for 17 yards