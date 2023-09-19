(WHTM) – The NFL is in full swing after the conclusion of the second week of the season. Here’s how former Nittany Lions players who saw action performed in week two.
Jesse Luketa, LB – Arizona Cardinals (Sept. 17 vs New York Giants)
- One tackle
Arnold Ebiketie, OLB – Atlanta Falcons (Sept. 17 vs. Green Bay)
- Two tackles
Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens (Sept. 17 at Cincinnati)
- Two punts, 117 total yards with a long of 63 yards
Miles Sanders, RB – Carolina Panthers (Sept.18 vs. New Orleans)
- 14 rushing attempts for 43 rushing yards averaging 3.1 yards per attempt
Yetur Gross-Matos, DE – Carolina Panthers
- Two tackles and 0.5 sacks
Jaquan Brisker, DB – Chicago Bears (Sept. 17 at Tampa Bay)
- Five tackles and one pass defended
Micah Parsons, LB – Dallas Cowboys (Sept. 17 vs. New York Jets)
- Four tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble
Austin Johnson, DL – Los Angeles Chargers (Sept. 17 at Tennessee)
- Four tackles
Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (Sept. 17 vs. Miami)
- 33 receiving yards, five receptions, averaged 6.6 yards per reception
Juwan Johnson, TE – New Orleans Saints (Sept. 18 at Carolina)
- 13 receiving yards, two receptions, averaged 6.5 yards per reception
Saquon Barkley, RB – New York Giants (Sept. 17 at Arizona)
- 63 rushing yards on 17 attempts with one touchdown, averaging 3.7 yards per rushing attempt
Adrian Amos, S – New York Jets (Sept. 17 at Dallas)
- Four tackles
Pat Freiermuth, TE – Pittsburgh Steelers (Sept. 18 vs. Cleveland)
- Two receiving yards on one reception
Allen Robinson, WR – Pittsburgh Steelers
- 12 receiving yards on two receptions
Joey Porter Jr., CB – Pittsburgh Steelers
- One pass defended
Chris Godwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sept. 17 vs. Chicago)
- 58 receiving yards on five receptions, averaged 11.6 yards per reception
Jahan Dotson, WR – Washington Commanders (Sept. 17 at Denver)
- 22 receiving yards on three receptions, averaged 7.3 yards per reception