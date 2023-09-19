(WHTM) – The NFL is in full swing after the conclusion of the second week of the season. Here’s how former Nittany Lions players who saw action performed in week two.

Jesse Luketa, LB – Arizona Cardinals (Sept. 17 vs New York Giants)

One tackle

Arnold Ebiketie, OLB – Atlanta Falcons (Sept. 17 vs. Green Bay)

Two tackles

Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens (Sept. 17 at Cincinnati)

Two punts, 117 total yards with a long of 63 yards

Miles Sanders, RB – Carolina Panthers (Sept.18 vs. New Orleans)

14 rushing attempts for 43 rushing yards averaging 3.1 yards per attempt

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE – Carolina Panthers

Two tackles and 0.5 sacks

Jaquan Brisker, DB – Chicago Bears (Sept. 17 at Tampa Bay)

Five tackles and one pass defended

Micah Parsons, LB – Dallas Cowboys (Sept. 17 vs. New York Jets)

Four tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble

Austin Johnson, DL – Los Angeles Chargers (Sept. 17 at Tennessee)

Four tackles

Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (Sept. 17 vs. Miami)

33 receiving yards, five receptions, averaged 6.6 yards per reception

Juwan Johnson, TE – New Orleans Saints (Sept. 18 at Carolina)

13 receiving yards, two receptions, averaged 6.5 yards per reception

Saquon Barkley, RB – New York Giants (Sept. 17 at Arizona)

63 rushing yards on 17 attempts with one touchdown, averaging 3.7 yards per rushing attempt

Adrian Amos, S – New York Jets (Sept. 17 at Dallas)

Four tackles

Pat Freiermuth, TE – Pittsburgh Steelers (Sept. 18 vs. Cleveland)

Two receiving yards on one reception

Allen Robinson, WR – Pittsburgh Steelers

12 receiving yards on two receptions

Joey Porter Jr., CB – Pittsburgh Steelers

One pass defended

Chris Godwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sept. 17 vs. Chicago)

58 receiving yards on five receptions, averaged 11.6 yards per reception

Jahan Dotson, WR – Washington Commanders (Sept. 17 at Denver)