(WHTM) – Four weeks down, fourteen more to go. Here’s how former Penn State players performed on the field in week four of the NFL season.

Jesse Luketa, LB – Arizona Cardinals (at San Francisco)

1 assist

Arnold Ebiketie, OLB – Atlanta Falcons (at Jacksonville)

1 solo tackle

Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens (at Cleveland)

7 punts, 310 net yards, average of 47.7 yards, long of 59

Da’Quan Jones, DT – Buffalo Bills (vs. Miami)

2 tackles (1 solo), 1 sack

Miles Sanders, RB – Carolina Panthers (vs. Minnesota)

19 yards on 13 attempts

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE – Carolina Panthers

4 solo tackles, 1 sack

Jaquan Brisker, DB – Chicago Bears (vs. Denver)

3 tackles, 2 assists

Nick Scott, DB – Cincinnati Bengals (at Tennessee)

9 tackles (5 solo), 1 assist

Micah Parsons, LB – Dallas Cowboys (vs. New England)

1 solo tackle, 1 assist

Austin Johnson, DL – Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Las Vegas)

1 solo tackle, 1 assist

Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (at Dallas)

1 reception for 12 yards

Adrian Amos, S – New York Jets (vs. Kansas City)

3 solo tackles

Pat Freiermuth, TE – Pittsburgh Steelers (at Houston)

3 receptions for 7 yards

Allen Robinson, WR – Pittsburgh Steelers

1 reception for 8 yards

Joey Porter Jr., CB – Pittsburgh Steelers

1 assist

Chris Godwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at New Orleans)

8 receptions for 114 yards with a long of 42 yards

Jahan Dotson, WR – Washington Commanders (at Philadelphia)