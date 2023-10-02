(WHTM) – Four weeks down, fourteen more to go. Here’s how former Penn State players performed on the field in week four of the NFL season.
Jesse Luketa, LB – Arizona Cardinals (at San Francisco)
- 1 assist
Arnold Ebiketie, OLB – Atlanta Falcons (at Jacksonville)
- 1 solo tackle
Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens (at Cleveland)
- 7 punts, 310 net yards, average of 47.7 yards, long of 59
Da’Quan Jones, DT – Buffalo Bills (vs. Miami)
- 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 sack
Miles Sanders, RB – Carolina Panthers (vs. Minnesota)
- 19 yards on 13 attempts
Yetur Gross-Matos, DE – Carolina Panthers
- 4 solo tackles, 1 sack
Jaquan Brisker, DB – Chicago Bears (vs. Denver)
- 3 tackles, 2 assists
Nick Scott, DB – Cincinnati Bengals (at Tennessee)
- 9 tackles (5 solo), 1 assist
Micah Parsons, LB – Dallas Cowboys (vs. New England)
- 1 solo tackle, 1 assist
Austin Johnson, DL – Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Las Vegas)
- 1 solo tackle, 1 assist
Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (at Dallas)
- 1 reception for 12 yards
Adrian Amos, S – New York Jets (vs. Kansas City)
- 3 solo tackles
Pat Freiermuth, TE – Pittsburgh Steelers (at Houston)
- 3 receptions for 7 yards
Allen Robinson, WR – Pittsburgh Steelers
- 1 reception for 8 yards
Joey Porter Jr., CB – Pittsburgh Steelers
- 1 assist
Chris Godwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at New Orleans)
- 8 receptions for 114 yards with a long of 42 yards
Jahan Dotson, WR – Washington Commanders (at Philadelphia)
- 4 receptions for 27 yards with a long of 10 yards and 1 touchdown