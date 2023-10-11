(WHTM) – Here’s how former Nittany Lions performed on the big stage in the NFL for week five of the season.
Arnold Ebiketie, OLB – Atlanta Falcons (vs. Houston)
- 3 tackles (1 solo)
Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens (at Pittsburgh)
- 4 punts, 154 yards with a long of 50 yards
Miles Sanders, RB – Carolina Panthers (at Detorit)
- 7 carries for 32 yards. 1 fumble lost.
- Sanders has a shoulder injury and will not be practicing, per Coach Frank Reich on Monday
Yetur Gross-Matos, DE – Carolina Panthers
- 2 tackles (1 solo)
Jaquan Brisker, DB – Chicago Bears (at Washington on Thursday, Oct. 5)
- 6 tackles (2 solo)
Nick Scott, DB – Cincinnati Bengals (at Arizona)
- 3 tackles (2 solo)
Micah Parsons, LB – Dallas Cowboys (at San Francisco)
- 4 tackles (1 solo)
Brenton Strange, TE – Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Buffalo)
- 1 target
Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (vs. New Orleans)
- 2 receptions for 17 yards (4 targets)
Allen Robinson, WR – Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Baltimore)
- 5 receptions for 29 yards (9 targets)
Joey Porter Jr., CB – Pittsburgh Steelers
- 2 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass defended
Ji’Ayir Brown, S – San Francisco (vs. Dallas)
- 1 tackle
Kevin Givens, DL – San Francisco
- 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 sack
Jahan Dotson, WR – Washington Commanders (vs. Chicago on Thursday, Oct. 5)
- 3 receptions for 30 yards (5 targets)