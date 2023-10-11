(WHTM) – Here’s how former Nittany Lions performed on the big stage in the NFL for week five of the season.

Arnold Ebiketie, OLB – Atlanta Falcons (vs. Houston)

3 tackles (1 solo)

Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens (at Pittsburgh)

4 punts, 154 yards with a long of 50 yards

Miles Sanders, RB – Carolina Panthers (at Detorit)

7 carries for 32 yards. 1 fumble lost.

Sanders has a shoulder injury and will not be practicing, per Coach Frank Reich on Monday

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE – Carolina Panthers

2 tackles (1 solo)

Jaquan Brisker, DB – Chicago Bears (at Washington on Thursday, Oct. 5)

6 tackles (2 solo)

Nick Scott, DB – Cincinnati Bengals (at Arizona)

3 tackles (2 solo)

Micah Parsons, LB – Dallas Cowboys (at San Francisco)

4 tackles (1 solo)

Brenton Strange, TE – Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Buffalo)

1 target

Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (vs. New Orleans)

2 receptions for 17 yards (4 targets)

Allen Robinson, WR – Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Baltimore)

5 receptions for 29 yards (9 targets)

Joey Porter Jr., CB – Pittsburgh Steelers

2 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass defended

Ji’Ayir Brown, S – San Francisco (vs. Dallas)

1 tackle

Kevin Givens, DL – San Francisco

2 tackles (1 solo), 1 sack

Jahan Dotson, WR – Washington Commanders (vs. Chicago on Thursday, Oct. 5)