(WHTM) – These former Nittany Lions took the field in the NFL in week six of the season.
Arnold Ebiketie, OLB – Atlanta Falcons (vs. Washington)
- 2 tackles (1 solo)
- 1.5 sacks
Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens (at Tennessee)
- 3 punts for 135 net yards with a long of 56 yards
Yetur Gross-Matos, DE – Carolina Panthers (at Miami)
- 3 tackles
Jaquan Brisker, DB – Chicago Bears (vs. Minnesota)
- 6 tackles (3 solo)
- 0.5 sacks
Nick Scott, DB – Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Seattle)
- 3 tackles (2 solo)
Brenton Strange, TE – Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Indianapolis)
- 2 receptions for 27 receiving yards
- 1 touchdown
Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (at Las Vegas)
- 3 receptions for 28 receiving yards
Saquon Barkley, RB – New York Giants (at Buffalo)
- 93 rushing yards on 24 attempts
Kevin Givens, DL – San Francisco 49ers (at Cleveland)
- 4 tackles (2 solo)
Chris Godwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Detroit)
- 6 receptions for 77 receiving yards
Tariq Castro-Fields, CB – Washington Commanders (at Atlanta)
- 1 solo tackle