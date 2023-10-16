(WHTM) – These former Nittany Lions took the field in the NFL in week six of the season.

Arnold Ebiketie, OLB – Atlanta Falcons (vs. Washington)

  • 2 tackles (1 solo)
  • 1.5 sacks

Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens (at Tennessee)

  • 3 punts for 135 net yards with a long of 56 yards

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE – Carolina Panthers (at Miami)

  • 3 tackles

Jaquan Brisker, DB – Chicago Bears (vs. Minnesota)

  • 6 tackles (3 solo)
  • 0.5 sacks

Nick Scott, DB – Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Seattle)

  • 3 tackles (2 solo)

Brenton Strange, TE – Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Indianapolis)

  • 2 receptions for 27 receiving yards
  • 1 touchdown

Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (at Las Vegas)

  • 3 receptions for 28 receiving yards

Saquon Barkley, RB – New York Giants (at Buffalo)

  • 93 rushing yards on 24 attempts

Kevin Givens, DL – San Francisco 49ers (at Cleveland)

  • 4 tackles (2 solo)

Chris Godwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Detroit)

  • 6 receptions for 77 receiving yards

Tariq Castro-Fields, CB – Washington Commanders (at Atlanta)

  • 1 solo tackle