(WHTM) – Here’s how former Nittany Lions who saw action in week seven of the NFL season performed.

Arnold Ebiketie, OLB – Atlanta Falcons (at Tampa Bay)

  • 1 solo tackle

Odafe Oweh, OLB – Baltimore Ravens (vs. Detroit)

  • 3 tackles (1 solo)
  • 1 sack

Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens

  • 2 punts for 112 yards with a long of 57 yards

Jaquan Brisker, DB – Chicago Bears (vs. Las Vegas)

  • 10 tackles (8 solo)

Austin Johnson, DL – Los Angeles Chargers (at Kansas City)

  • 2 tackles

Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (vs. Buffalo)

  • 2 receptions for 5 yards with 1 touchdown

Saquon Barkley, RB – New York Giants (vs. Washington)

  • 21 attempts for 77 yards
  • 3 receptions for 41 yards and 1 touchdown

Allen Robinson, WR – Pittsburgh Steelers (at Los Angeles)

  • 1 reception for 7 yards

Joey Porter Jr., CB – Pittsburgh Steelers

  • 3 tackles (1 solo)

Chris Godwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Atlanta)

  • 6 receptions for 66 yards

Jahan Dotson, WR – Washington Commanders (at New York Giants)

  • 5 receptions for 43 yards