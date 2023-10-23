(WHTM) – Here’s how former Nittany Lions who saw action in week seven of the NFL season performed.
Arnold Ebiketie, OLB – Atlanta Falcons (at Tampa Bay)
- 1 solo tackle
Odafe Oweh, OLB – Baltimore Ravens (vs. Detroit)
- 3 tackles (1 solo)
- 1 sack
Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens
- 2 punts for 112 yards with a long of 57 yards
Jaquan Brisker, DB – Chicago Bears (vs. Las Vegas)
- 10 tackles (8 solo)
Austin Johnson, DL – Los Angeles Chargers (at Kansas City)
- 2 tackles
Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (vs. Buffalo)
- 2 receptions for 5 yards with 1 touchdown
Saquon Barkley, RB – New York Giants (vs. Washington)
- 21 attempts for 77 yards
- 3 receptions for 41 yards and 1 touchdown
Allen Robinson, WR – Pittsburgh Steelers (at Los Angeles)
- 1 reception for 7 yards
Joey Porter Jr., CB – Pittsburgh Steelers
- 3 tackles (1 solo)
Chris Godwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Atlanta)
- 6 receptions for 66 yards
Jahan Dotson, WR – Washington Commanders (at New York Giants)
- 5 receptions for 43 yards