(WHTM) – These former Nittany Lions saw action on the big stage in Week 8 of the NFL season.

Jesse Luketa, LB – Arizona Cardinals (vs. Baltimore)

  • 2 assisted tackles

Arnold Ebiketie, OLB – Atlanta Falcons (at Tennessee)

  • 2 solo tackles, 1 sack

Odafe Oweh, OLB – Baltimore Ravens (at Arizona)

  • 1 assisted tackle

Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens

  • 5 punts for 231 net yards with a long of 59 yards

Nick Scott, DB – Cincinnati Bengals (at San Francisco)

  • 3 tackles (1 solo)

Micah Parsons, LB – Dallas Cowboys (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

  • 2 solo tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass defended

Austin Johnson, DL – Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Chicago)

  • 3 tackles

Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (at Miami)

  • 2 receptions for 11 yards

Juwan Johnson, TE – New Orleans Saints (at Indianapolis)

  • 1 reception for 5 yards

Saquon Barkley, RB – New York Giants (vs. New York Jets)

  • 36 attempts for 128 yards

Joey Porter Jr., CB – Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Jacksonville)

  • 5 tackles (4 solo)

Kevin Givens, DL – San Francisco 49ers (vs. Cinncinati)

  • 1 assisted tackle

Chris Goodwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Buffalo)

  • 5 receptions for 54 yards and 1 touchdown

Jahan Dotson, WR – Washington Commanders (vs. Philadelphia)

  • 8 receptions for 108 yards and 1 touchdown