(WHTM) – These former Nittany Lions saw action on the big stage in Week 8 of the NFL season.
Jesse Luketa, LB – Arizona Cardinals (vs. Baltimore)
- 2 assisted tackles
Arnold Ebiketie, OLB – Atlanta Falcons (at Tennessee)
- 2 solo tackles, 1 sack
Odafe Oweh, OLB – Baltimore Ravens (at Arizona)
- 1 assisted tackle
Jordan Stout, P – Baltimore Ravens
- 5 punts for 231 net yards with a long of 59 yards
Nick Scott, DB – Cincinnati Bengals (at San Francisco)
- 3 tackles (1 solo)
Micah Parsons, LB – Dallas Cowboys (vs. Los Angeles Rams)
- 2 solo tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass defended
Austin Johnson, DL – Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Chicago)
- 3 tackles
Mike Gesicki, TE – New England Patriots (at Miami)
- 2 receptions for 11 yards
Juwan Johnson, TE – New Orleans Saints (at Indianapolis)
- 1 reception for 5 yards
Saquon Barkley, RB – New York Giants (vs. New York Jets)
- 36 attempts for 128 yards
Joey Porter Jr., CB – Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Jacksonville)
- 5 tackles (4 solo)
Kevin Givens, DL – San Francisco 49ers (vs. Cinncinati)
- 1 assisted tackle
Chris Goodwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Buffalo)
- 5 receptions for 54 yards and 1 touchdown
Jahan Dotson, WR – Washington Commanders (vs. Philadelphia)
- 8 receptions for 108 yards and 1 touchdown