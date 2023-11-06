(WHTM) – Penn State was well represented in Week 9 of the NFL season.

Arnold Ebikete, OLB – Atlanta Falcons (vs. Minnesota)

  • 3 solo tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

Odafe Oweh, OLB – Baltimore Ravens (vs. Seattle)

  • 2 solo tackles, 1 sack

Jordan Stount, P – Baltimore Ravens

  • 2 punts for 113 yards with an average of 56.5 yards and a long of 66 yards

Miles Sanders, RB – Carolina Panthers (vs. Indianapolis)

  • 6 carries for 39 yards
  • 3 receptions off 5 targets for 22 receiving yards

Nick Scott, DB – Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Buffalo)

  • 4 tackles (3 solo), 1 fumble recovery

Micah Parsons, LB – Dallas Cowboys (at Philadelphia)

  • 9 tackles (5 solo), 1.5 sacks

Juwan Johnson, TE – New Orleans Saints (vs. Chicago)

  • 5 receptions for 29 yards with 1 touchdown

Saquon Barkley, RB – New York Giants (at Las Vegas)

  • 16 carries for 90 yards with a long of 26 yards
  • 3 receptions for 23 yards

Allen Robinson, WR – Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Tennessee on Thursday)

  • 1 reception for 10 yards

Joey Porter Jr., CB – Pittsburgh Steelers

  • 3 solo tackles, 1 pass defended

Chris Godwin, WR – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Houston)

  • 2 receptions for 16 yards

Jahan Dotson, WR – Washington Commanders (at New England)

  • 4 receptions for 69 yards and 1 touchdown