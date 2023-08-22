STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Penn State players were tabbed for the Sporting News 2023 preseason All-America first team on Tuesday with two players making the second team.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu and Kalen King made the first team while Nick Singleton and Chop Robinson made the second team, making Penn State one of two schools on the list with four players featured.

Offensive lineman Fashanu helped Penn State reach over 400 total yards in five of the games he started in 2022 – the top being 482 against Ohio State.

Cornerback King has played in 26 career games with 14 starts. Last season King posted 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, 18 pass breakups, three interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. King’s pass breakups and passes defended (21) were the best in the Big Ten and were good for third in the nation.

When targeted, King held his opposition to a 40% completion percentage and a 26.2 passer rating.

Running back Singleton had a standout freshman season where he rushed for a team-high 1061 yards for 12 rushing touchdowns. Singleton’s 12 touchdowns set a Nittany Lion freshman record and he became just the third freshman running back to post over 1,000 rushing yards.

Defensive lineman Robinson completed the season tied for No. 7 in the Big Ten for sacks with 5.5 and tied for 15th in tackles for loss with 10.