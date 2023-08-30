STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Yesterday all NFL teams had to trim their rosters down to 53 players ahead of the start of the regular season. These are the former Penn State players who made the cut.

Atlanta Falcons

Arnold Ebiketie, OLB

Baltimore Ravens

Odafe Oweh, OLB

Jordan Stout, P

Buffalo Bills

Ryan Bates, G/C

Da’Quan Jones, DT

Carolina Panthers

Miles Sanders, RB

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE

Chicago Bears

Jaquan Briskers, DB

Cincinnati Bengals

Nick Scott, DB

Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons, LB

Detriot Lions

Jason Cabinda, FB/LB

Green Bay Packers

Sean Clifford, QB

Rasheed Walker, T

Houston Texans

Juice Scruggs, OL

Indianapolis Colts

Will Fries, G/T

Jacksonville Jaguars

Brenton Strange, TE

Parker Washington, WR

Los Angeles Chargers

Austin Johnson, DL

New England Patriots

Mike Gesicki, TE

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley, RB

Cam Brown, ILB

New York Jets

Adrian Amos, S

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pat Freiermuth, TE

Allen Robinson II, WR

Joey Porter Jr., CB

San Francisco 49ers

Ji’Ayir Brown, S

Kevin Givens, DL

Seattle Seahawks

Chris Still, LS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin, WR

Washington Commanders

Jahan Dotson, WR

Mitchell Tinsley, WR