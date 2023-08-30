STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Yesterday all NFL teams had to trim their rosters down to 53 players ahead of the start of the regular season. These are the former Penn State players who made the cut.
Atlanta Falcons
Arnold Ebiketie, OLB
Baltimore Ravens
Odafe Oweh, OLB
Jordan Stout, P
Buffalo Bills
Ryan Bates, G/C
Da’Quan Jones, DT
Carolina Panthers
Miles Sanders, RB
Yetur Gross-Matos, DE
Chicago Bears
Jaquan Briskers, DB
Cincinnati Bengals
Nick Scott, DB
Dallas Cowboys
Micah Parsons, LB
Detriot Lions
Jason Cabinda, FB/LB
Green Bay Packers
Sean Clifford, QB
Rasheed Walker, T
Houston Texans
Juice Scruggs, OL
Indianapolis Colts
Will Fries, G/T
Jacksonville Jaguars
Brenton Strange, TE
Parker Washington, WR
Los Angeles Chargers
Austin Johnson, DL
New England Patriots
Mike Gesicki, TE
New York Giants
Saquon Barkley, RB
Cam Brown, ILB
New York Jets
Adrian Amos, S
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pat Freiermuth, TE
Allen Robinson II, WR
Joey Porter Jr., CB
San Francisco 49ers
Ji’Ayir Brown, S
Kevin Givens, DL
Seattle Seahawks
Chris Still, LS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chris Godwin, WR
Washington Commanders
Jahan Dotson, WR
Mitchell Tinsley, WR