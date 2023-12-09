STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State punter Riley Thompson announced on X that he will return for the 2024 season.

Thompson said he received a two year eligibility extension from the NCAA.

“I have absolutely loved my first season playing in front of you guys at Beaver Stadium,” Thompson said on Saturday.

This was Thompson’s first season as the Nittany Lion’s punter with a total of 46 attempts for 2080 yards, averaging 45 yards per punt.

Thompson tallied 13 punts that were 50 yards or longer this campaign with a long of 56 yards.

The Melbourne, Australia native played for Florida Atlantic and Deakin before joining Penn State.

In 2022 with Florida Atlantic, Thompson played every game totaling 61 punts for 2,770 yards with a long of 71 yards. Thompson finished second in Conference USA and 12th in the nation with a punting average of 45.4 yards.

“I can’t wait to be back out there with my teammates and in front of you,” said Thompson. “Job’s not finished. We Are!”