ATLANTA, Ga. (WHTM) – Penn State has arrived in Atlanta, Georgia and the team is prepping for its finals game of the season on Saturday, December 30 when the Nittany Lions will take on Ole Miss in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

“At the end of the day, it’s about finishing the job, and our job is not finished,” said assistant head coach Ja’Juan Seider. “Just go out and execute to the best of our abilities and

let that catapult us into next year.”

Head coach James Franklin echoed Seider’s feelings of this marking the end of one season, yet the beginning of another.

“(Bowl games) are obviously the ending point of your season. . . but I do think. . . you can also make the argument they’re the first game of next season for you,” said Franklin.

Franklin said he looks at this game as an opportunity to put players in situations they might not have been able to experience throughout the season.

“You’re probably going to have some situations where you’re going to have some players that maybe were playing complementary roles for most of the season are going to have bigger roles in this game,” Franklin said.

Quarterback Drew Allar believes this bowl game is a way to give the seniors a proper farewell, but the sophomore is approaching it like any other game.

“For me, it’s just another game,” said Allar. I’m not taking it any differently. I’m taking it very seriously and just have another opportunity to go out and play the game that I love to play.”