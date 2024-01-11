(WHTM) – The regular NFL season has come to an end and the action is about to heat up starting with Wild Card games this weekend.

Former Penn State players have been lighting up the field all season in the NFL, but some of them are now advancing with their teams to the Wild Card round to vie for a spot in the divisional round of playoffs.

Here are all of the former Nittany Lions competing in the Wild Card matchups

Saturday, Jan. 13

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans

Texans

Adrian Amos, S

Amos started the season with the New York Jets and was acquired by the Houston Texans on Dec. 5. Between both teams, Amos has posted 28 tackles (23 solo), defended one pass and recovered one fumble.

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs

Dolphins

Nick Bowers, TE

Chiefs

Donovan Smith, OT

Sunday, Jan. 14

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Steelers

Pat Freiermuth, TE

Freiermuth has had 32 receptions this season for 308 yards and two touchdowns. Freiermuth is averaging 9.6 yards per reception. Freiermuth has had 5 tackles (4 solo) and one forced fumble.

Joey Porter Jr., CB

Porter has contributed 43 tackles this season (32 solo) and one stuff. Porter has had one interception.

Allen Robinson, WR

Robinson has had 34 receptions for 280 yards this season with an average of 8.2 yards per reception.

Bills

Ryan Bates, C

DaQuan Jones, DT

Jones has appeared in six games this season and has posted 16 tackles (8 solo) and 2.5 sacks.

Connor McGovern, G

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

Packers

Sean Clifford, QB

Clifford has appeared in two games this season with one pass completed for 37 yards. Clifford has rushed three times for -2 yards. The Penn State alum has fumbled once.

Rasheed Walker, OT

Cowboys

Micah Parsons, LB

Parsons has 64 tackles (36 solo), 14 sacks (tied for 7th) and one forced fumble so far this season.

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions

There are no former Penn State players playing in this Wild Card matchup.

Monday, Jan. 15

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Eagles

Brandon Smith, LB

Smith appeared in one game this season with the Eagles where he had one assisted tackle. Smith is on the practice squad with the Eagles.

Buccaneers

Chris Godwin, WR

Godwin has had 83 receptions this season, 19th in the league, for 1,024 yards. Godwin has also tallied two receiving touchdowns. Godwin has carried four times for 38 yards and one touchdown.