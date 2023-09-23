(WHTM) – The No. 7 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions shut out No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes 31 to 0 in the annual White Out with 110,830 fans forming the second-largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history.

The Penn State defense created four turnovers including two forced fumbles by Curtis Jacobs. Two sacks were provided by Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac as they exacted revenge on Hawkeye quarterback Cade McNamara, who had beaten Penn State as a member of the Michigan Wolverines in 2021.

The Iowa offense failed to pick up positive yardage in the second and third quarters and had just two first downs in the first half. They managed just 76 total yards of offense and were held to 1.2 yards per carry.

Offensively, quarterback Drew Allar connected with his tight ends three times, first with Khalil Dinkins in the second quarter and twice with Tyler Warren in the second half. Allar threw for 166 yards and added 22 yards on the ground.

Allar was pulled in the fourth quarter after capping off a 31-0 lead with a perfect touchdown pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the corner of the endzone for his fourth touchdown of the night. Nine players had a reception for the Nittany Lions.

Central York graduate Beau Pribula entered in relief throwing for 16 yards with 55 rushing yards. Penn State rushers had 215 yards on the ground with Kaytron Allen leading with 72 yards.

On special teams, the Nittany Lions benefited from a lucky bounce in the second quarter when a Penn State punt hit the back of a Hawkeye gunner. The ball was immediately recovered by Penn State and previewed a night of misery for the Hawkeyes.

The Nittany Lions dominated in the time of possession game, controlling the ball for more than 45 minutes.

It’s the first time Penn State has shut out an opponent since November 12, 2022, against Maryland when the Nittany Lions won 30-0. It’s also the first time Penn State has shut out an opponent during the White Out. Iowa hadn’t been shut out in 286 games, the last coming on October 14, 2000, at Illinois.

The Nittany Lions have now won four consecutive White Outs and six of their last seven dating back to the 2016 comeback against Ohio State.

Penn State will continue its Big Ten schedule next week when they travel to Northwestern for a 12 p.m. kickoff in Evanston.