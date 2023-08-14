STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State will be hosting its first ever Nittany Lion Fan Academy on Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. in Beaver Stadium.

This free event is open to all Penn State fans to learn traditions, chants, cheers and songs that will be a part of the 2023-24 football season. The Blue Band, Nittany Lion mascot, cheerleaders and Lionettes will all help to share the traditions while introducing new game day experiences.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

James Franklin is also scheduled to attend and speak to the crowd.

The first 5,000 fans will receive a free t-shirt; shakers and posters will be available too. The gates will open at 1 p.m.

Penn State football’s season will begin on Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. against West Virginia in State College. Last season was Penn States second winning-record season in a row with the Lions finishing third in the Big Ten East with an 11-2 overall record and a 7-2 conference record.

The Nittany Lions capped last season with a Rose Bowl victory downing Utah in the premiere event 35-21.