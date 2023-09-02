(WHTM) — Coming off an 11-2 season with a Rose Bowl title, Penn State football is clamoring to open the 2023 season against West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Nittany Lions host the Mountaineers with sky-high expectations for the program.

Each Saturday of the college football season, abc27 will bring you Nittany Insiders, an in-depth look at the Penn State football program as the Nittany Lions chase down the team’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Ahead of the 2023 season opener against West Virginia, former Penn State All-American linebacker Mike Mauti and abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube broke down the biggest storylines and players for the Nittany Lions.

In this week’s episode of Nittany Insiders, Allie and Mike discussed:

Opening the season inside Beaver Stadium

West Virginia outlook with Head Coach Neal Brown

Penn State quarterback seemingly solidified

QB Beau Pribula’s path to Penn State

Midstate players on the roster

Secondary strength with NFL caliber talent

Defensive line disruption & game plan vs. WVU

Players to Watch vs. Mountaineers

“Sneaky Whiteout” to open the season

Game Predictions

Watch the full episode from Saturday, Sept. 2 above, and join the Nittany Insiders every Saturday of the college football season.