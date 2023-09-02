(WHTM) — Coming off an 11-2 season with a Rose Bowl title, Penn State football is clamoring to open the 2023 season against West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Nittany Lions host the Mountaineers with sky-high expectations for the program.
Ahead of the 2023 season opener against West Virginia, former Penn State All-American linebacker Mike Mauti and abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube broke down the biggest storylines and players for the Nittany Lions.
In this week’s episode of Nittany Insiders, Allie and Mike discussed:
- Opening the season inside Beaver Stadium
- West Virginia outlook with Head Coach Neal Brown
- Penn State quarterback seemingly solidified
- QB Beau Pribula’s path to Penn State
- Midstate players on the roster
- Secondary strength with NFL caliber talent
- Defensive line disruption & game plan vs. WVU
- Players to Watch vs. Mountaineers
- “Sneaky Whiteout” to open the season
- Game Predictions
