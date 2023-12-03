(WHTM) — It has been announced that No. 11 Ole Miss (10-2) will face No. 10 Penn State (10-2) in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl as announced by the College Football Playoff selection committee on Sunday, Dec. 3.

This will be Penn State’s first time at the Peach Bowl, with Ole Miss playing in the bowl for the third time in its history. The game will be on Saturday, Dec. 20 at noon. It will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We are thrilled to have Penn State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl for the first time and to welcome back Ole Miss to our game,” said Gary Stokan, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO and president. “Regardless of the outcome, history will be made on Dec. 30, and we’re excited for fans of both teams to get the opportunity to experience the Capital of College Football here in Atlanta.”

“Both the Rebels and the Nittany Lions have had outstanding seasons and we welcome them both to Atlanta,” said Bob Schuler, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl chairman. “It’s an honor to host both programs for their first-ever meeting in what should be an outstanding contest between two of the nation’s best teams.”

Fans who want to attend the Peach Bowl can find tickets here.