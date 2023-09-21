STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Big Ten Conference revealed the Penn State Women’s Basketball in-conference slate for the 2023-24 season on Thursday.

The Big Ten Schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Dec. 10 at Ohio State Dec. 30 vs. Michigan State Jan. 2 vs. Northwestern Jan. 10 at Indiana Jan. 14 at Rutgers Jan. 18 vs. Purdue Jan. 21 vs. Nebraska Jan. 25 at Northwestern Jan. 28 vs. Maryland Jan. 31 at Minnesota Feb. 3 vs. Michigan Feb. 8 at Iowa Feb. 11 at Wisconsin Feb. 15 vs. Illinois Feb. 18 at Maryland Feb. 22 vs. Ohio State Feb. 28 at Purdue March 3 vs. Minnesota

This will be the third consecutive season that the Lady Lions start the season on the road. Penn State has opened Big Ten play against the Buckeyes six times in its history. Ohio State owns the record in opening play three games to two.

This is the first time the Nittany Lions have opened against Ohio State however since 2006.

The Women’s Basketball team will begin its 60th season with a matchup against Bucknell on Nov. 7 at home in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State will be led by Head Coach Carolyn Kieger who is entering her fifth year in the position. Last season Kieger coached the Nittany Lions to a 14-17 overall record and a 4-14 Big Ten record.

The Lady Lions fell to No. 5 Michigan in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament to wrap up the season.

Penn State will be looking to run a stronger campaign in the 2023-24 season.