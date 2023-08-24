STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State wrestling earned the No. 1 spot on Flo Wrestling’s NCAA D1 pre-season rankings on Aug. 24.

Penn State got the top spot with 141 points. Big Ten foe Iowa came in second with a 67.5-point gap behind the Nittany Lions.

Other Big Ten schools in the top ten were Nebraska in sixth place with 59.5 points and Michigan in ninth with 49 points.

The rankings were determined based on hypothetical tournament points to be earned based on individual weight class rankings.

The reigning national champions, who have won the title nine times in the last 12 years, haven’t lost a dual since Jan. 31, 2019.