STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac announced Wednesday night on X that he will declare for the NFL Draft following the Peach Bowl.

“I arrived at Penn State as a kid and I am leaving a man thanks to the guidance of all the great coaches and players I met along the way,” wrote Isaac.

Isaac has played for Penn State since 2019. In his true Freshman season, he played in 11 games. In his true Sophomore season, he played in all nine games and had 13 tackles and two quarterback hurries.

The Brooklyn, New York native missed the 2021 season due to an injury. In his comeback Redshirt Junior season last year Isaac earned All-Big Ten third-team honors from the coaches and an honorable mention from the media.

Isaac started all 13 games at defensive end and posted 28 tackles (15 solo), a team-high 11 tackles, four sacks, and eight quarterback hurries.

Isaac tied for sixth in the Big Ten in tackles for loss with 11, tying for third among in-conference defensive linemen.

Adisa commented on his decision in a press conference in Georgia on Thursday.

“I just felt like this was the right time,” Adisa said. “I felt like I’ve put in enough work throughout these past two years coming off of injury to put myself in a good position to make this kind of decision.”

This past season Isaac had 35 tackles (22 solo), 15 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery and four quarterback hurries.

Adisa noted that finishing his Penn State tenure with the Peach Bowl was important.

“I thought it was best that I should go to the NFL, but after I play this last game with my teammates,” Adisa said. “I felt like that was important to me and important to this team.”

Adisa and Penn State will take on Ole Miss on Dec. 30 at noon in the Nittany Lions’ first-ever Peach Bowl.