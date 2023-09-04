STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – On Saturday night the fans packed in Beaver Stadium witnessed Drew Allar’s debut as starting quarterback and a 38-15 Penn State victory over West Virginia.

The fans were dressed in either blue or white for the helmet stripe game, painting the stands almost all white, except for two stripes of blue.

Fans were eager to witness the beginning of the journey for what is considered by some the most anticipated Penn State football season in program history.

The record for the most fans in Beaver Stadium for a Penn State football game was set on Sept. 29, 2018 when Penn State lost to Ohio State. There were 110,889 fans in attendance.

Penn State packed the house on Saturday against West Virginia with 110,747 fans at the game for the fourth largest crowd in history.

The top five most attended Penn State games ever are as follows: