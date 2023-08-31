STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – With just three days before the season, Penn State’s offensive lineman Landon Tengwall announced his retirement on X on Wednesday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my retirement from football,” said Tengwall. “Unfortunately, I have sustained an injury that will not allow me to safely continue to play the game I love and that has given me so much.”

The injury that has now ended Tengwall’s career has not been disclosed.

Head Coach James Franklin commented on Tengwall’s departure at Wednesday’s practice shortly after Tengwall’s announcement.

“I’m not going to get into the specifics of [the injury], but I think you’ll be seeing Landon around here hopefully pretty soon,” said Franklin. “We just have to be as supportive as we possibly can. This is a hard thing.”

Franklin said Tengwall is still part of the Penn State football family.

“Always has been, always will be,” Franklin said. “That will never change based on the circumstances.”

Tengwall was projected by many to be the starter at left guard this season after serving that role for five games last season before he was sidelined due to his injury. Tengwall earned the coaching staff’s Offensive Player of the Game honor after helping Pen State’s offense to gain 477 yards on the road win against Auburn on Sept. 17, 2022.

“Penn State will always be my home. I will always be a proud Penn State football player,” Tengwall said.

With the departure of Tengwall, it is likely JB Nelson will be filling the position at left guard. Franklin already said a week before Tengwall’s official announcement that the team felt like Nelson was going to be either a starter or have starter-like reps, heading into the season.