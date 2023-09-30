STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — The heart of the offensive line may come down to redshirt junior Nick Dawkins.

“I love football because football kind of provides that brotherhood, but more importantly, provides that stability for me,” Dawkins said. “There’s not too many times where you can really test yourself and see what you’re personally made out of every day going to war with yourself.”

The Allentown native has a big personality with a loving spirit, which comes from a big influence in his life. He lost that influence at a young age, but Dawkins makes that his strength.

Nick’s father is Darryl Dawkins, who played 14 years in the NBA, partly with the Philadelphia 76ers.

“My dad was like the mayor, and we never met a stranger before,” Dawkins said. “He could talk to anyone. I wanted to be like him so bad. I emulate everything he does even now.”

Darryl passed away when Nick was just 13 years old.

“Like a lot of my friends or people who I just met, don’t even know my dad has passed,” Dawkins said. “I still talk about him like he’s still here, which to me still is here. Before games, I’m always watching his highlights or when I’m somewhere when I need some help, I’ll go and watch the old interviews of him.”















The loss left Nick as the only man in his house. At such a young age, Nick felt the draw to take care of his mom and three sisters, one who has down syndrome.

“You [need] to be the man in your house,” Dawkins said of advice he got at age 13. “No one’s going to come save you. It was a reality check. I was 13 at the time, but like I understood what needed to be done.”

And Nick is doing just that, starting the Dawkins Family Foundation.

“We provide resources for academic and athletic excellence for adolescents, mainly middle school and high school,” Dawkins said.

The Foundation held a book bag drive for kids in his home town, and is now planning to distribute feminine products to inner city schools.

“When you had that responsibility to take care of women in your life and you were raised by women, it just is another added purpose,” Dawkins said.

Nick says he wants to always adapt in adversity and turn his pain into purpose.

“I have a lot of friends who should be in my position right now who aren’t because they didn’t have help,” Dawkins said. “They didn’t have resources, and it just turns into wasted potential. When they didn’t have those resources, they just needed a little help and didn’t get it. So I want to avoid wasted potential. I want to provide mentorship. I want to provide resources that will help these kids take care of their families.”

It would be easy to feel sorry for his situation, but Nick doesn’t let himself go there.

“It’s not about me and it never will be about me,” Dawkins said. “There’s so many people who are in tougher situations than me and didn’t get help they needed.”

There may be no one more understanding of the responsibility of putting on that Blue and White uniform.

“If I ever were to get in trouble, it is not just going to say Nick Dawkins,” Dawkins said. “It is going to say son of Darryl Dawkins, Penn State football player, Parkland alumni. There’s so many different people that I represent. So to even think about doing anything that would put them in a bad light with how much they’ve invested in me is kind of hurts my heart.”