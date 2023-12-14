STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu was named an American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) first-team member, bringing the junior’s count to four first-team All-American honors from NCAA-recognized outlets.

Fashanu already became a consensus All-American Wednesday when he earned his third first-team All-American recognition from Sports News. The team captain was also recognized as first-team All-American by the Associated Press and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

The team captain allowed no sacks this season with 11 pressures across 382 pass blocking snaps. Fashanu has started 22 games at left tackle during his collegiate tenure.

Fashanu led the Penn State offense to rank fourth in the nation in red zone coverage percentage (95.1) and helped put the Nittany Lions on top in the Big Ten for rushing offense (186.7) and first downs (271).

Penn State will play in the Peach Bowl against Ole Miss on Dec. 30.