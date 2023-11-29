(WHTM) – Penn State left tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu has anchored the Nittany Lions offensive line for two seasons and is now recognized as one of the best offensive linemen in the country.

On Wednesday Fashanu was selected as the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year in a season where he was also named first-team All-Big Ten and a finalist for the “Academic Heisman.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A team captain, Fashanu was part of an offense that ranked 14th in scoring, 26th in rushing, and 10th in time of possession. He didn’t allow a sack and had just 11 pressures in 382 pass-blocking snaps during the 2023 season.

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) participates in warm ups for an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov.18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) signs an autograph for young fan following a win over Rutgers during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov.18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) looks for someone to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Massachusetts, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) celebrates with offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Massachusetts, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) looks to block Iowa defensive lineman Yahya Black (94) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) blocks during an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) looks for call at the line of scrimmage from quarterback Drew Allar (15) during an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 23: Olumuyiwa Fashanu #74 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates after an offensive touchdown during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Beaver Stadium on September 23, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Penn State offensive lineman Olu Fashanu (74) during their NCAA football practice, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

A.Q. Shipley previously won the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year award as a member of the Nittany Lions in 2008.

In addition to Fashanu being named First Team All-Big Ten, four teammates received either second or third team recognition: RB Kaytron Allen (second team), OL Hunter Nourzad (second team), RB Nicholas Singleton (third team), TE Tyler Warren (third team).

Receiving All-Big Ten Honorable Mention were QB Drew Allar, OL Olaivavega Ioane, TE Theo Johnson, WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith, OL JB Nelson, OL Caedan Wallace, and OL Sal Wormley.

Penn State will learn where they’ll play their bowl game on December 3 after going 10-2 in the regular season.