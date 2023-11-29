(WHTM) – Penn State left tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu has anchored the Nittany Lions offensive line for two seasons and is now recognized as one of the best offensive linemen in the country.
On Wednesday Fashanu was selected as the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year in a season where he was also named first-team All-Big Ten and a finalist for the “Academic Heisman.”
A team captain, Fashanu was part of an offense that ranked 14th in scoring, 26th in rushing, and 10th in time of possession. He didn’t allow a sack and had just 11 pressures in 382 pass-blocking snaps during the 2023 season.
A.Q. Shipley previously won the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year award as a member of the Nittany Lions in 2008.
In addition to Fashanu being named First Team All-Big Ten, four teammates received either second or third team recognition: RB Kaytron Allen (second team), OL Hunter Nourzad (second team), RB Nicholas Singleton (third team), TE Tyler Warren (third team).
Receiving All-Big Ten Honorable Mention were QB Drew Allar, OL Olaivavega Ioane, TE Theo Johnson, WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith, OL JB Nelson, OL Caedan Wallace, and OL Sal Wormley.
Penn State will learn where they’ll play their bowl game on December 3 after going 10-2 in the regular season.