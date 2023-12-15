STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu stated in Friday’s press conference that he is undecided about whether he will declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Many draft analysts predict Fashanu will be a first round pick, if not a top-five pick if he enters the draft process.

The Waldorf, Maryland native has been a part of the Nittany Lions since 2020, seeing his first action on Sept. 11, 2021. In total, Fashanu has played in 29 games for Penn State, starting in all but 8 of those appearances.

Fashanu’s junior season was cut short due to injury after starting eight games at left tackle. Fashanu didn’t allow a single sack in 281 pass blocking snaps during that season. For his efforts, Fashanu was named the coaching staff’s Offensive Player of the Game twice.

This past season Fashanu was named a team captain, started every game at left tackle, and allowed no sacks.

Fashanu was named a William V. Campbell Trophy finalist and a Lombardi Award semifinalist. Fashanu also received a nod as the Outland National Player of the Week on Sept. 26.

Fashanu was recently crowned a consensus All-American and has received four first-team All-American nods from NCAA-recognized outlets including the Associated Press, the Walter Camp Football Foundation, Sports News and the American Football Coaches Association.

The Nittany Lions will play Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30.