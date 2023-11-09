STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Every time Penn State’s defense sacks a quarterback inside Beaver Stadium, the fight against childhood cancer continues.
Since 2021, National Fitness Partners has pledged to donate money to THON for every Penn State sack at home football games through the initiative “Sack for a Cure.”
“National Fitness Partners is honored to be able to sponsor the Sack for a Cure initiative to benefit THON and the good fight against pediatric cancer,” said Christine Smith, Chief Marketing Officer of National Fitness Partners.
Leading into this weekend’s game against Michigan in Beaver Stadium, this year’s donation total is already at $20,000 ($1,000 for each sack, 20 sacks at 2023 home games).
In the first two years of the initiative, the Camp Hill-based Planet Fitness franchise division (NFP) has donated $40,000 to THON. The money raised by THON helps fund critical research into childhood cancer at Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey. The funding also ensures that any child treated at the hospital never receives a bill for their care through Four Diamonds.
