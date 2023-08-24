GREEN BAY, Wi. (WHTM) – After going 149th overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, former Nittany Lion Sean Clifford has officially been assigned backup quarterback duties in Green Bay.

“It’s safe to say Sean is our number two quarterback,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. “I think a lot of it is just his mental makeup, . . his ability to rebound and the game’s not too big for him.”

The announcement came from a press conference held at the Packers camp on Thursday.

Across two preseason games, Clifford has gone 33 for 45 on passing for 345 yards with one touchdown. The Penn State alum had two interceptions.

The Green Bay Packers starting quarterback will likely be Jordan Love. The Packers will begin their season on Aug. 26 with a home game against the Seattle Seahawks.