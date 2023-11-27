STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Sophomore running back Nicholas Singleton from Shillington, Pennsylvania had a big year at Penn State.

Singleton finished second in rushing yards for the Nittany Lions with a net of 702 yards with a team-high of 8 rushing touchdowns.

Singleton caught 22 passes for 222 yards, averaging 10.09 receiving yards. The Governor Mifflin graduate had one touchdown reception this campaign. Singleton’s high came against Michigan State when he rushed for 118 yards.

The Berks County native finished just shy of the top ten rushers in the Big Ten at No. 11. In All-Purpose yardage Singleton ranked No. 4 with an average of 102.2 yards per game.

So far in his collegiate career Singleton owns a total of 1,763 rushing yards. According to Sports Reference, Singleton ranks No. 19 at Penn State for all-time rushing yards. Singleton owns the Penn State freshman record for the most rushing touchdowns which he set last season with 12. Singleton also holds the Beaver Stadium debut record for Penn State after posting 179 rushing yards against Ohio last season.

Singleton and Penn State are awaiting the announcement of which bowl they will play in which will be revealed on December 3.