STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Whether you’re tailgating in State College or at home with friends and the game on the big screen, these are the perfect Penn State-themed brews to have in the cooler.

“The Fans”, Rusty Rail Brewing

This new 5.5% ABV Hazy IPA will be released on Sept. 2 by Rusty Rail to celebrate Penn State’s first game of the season. “The Fans” will be sold at Beaver Stadium.

“State Light”, New Trail Brewing

“State Light” is on taps and shelves now as a new release from New Trail Brewing Company. The American Lager will be sold at Beaver Stadium this year. It comes in at 4.2% ABV.

“White Out”, New Trail Brewing

New Trail Brewing announced it will still be making their iconic “White Out” hazy double IPA alongside their new Penn State inspired brew. It has an 8.5% ABV.

“We Are”, Stable 12

This 4.5% American Lager from Stable 12 is on tap at the brewery and celebrates the iconic chant of Penn State fans.

“blue stripe”, AXEMANN Brewery

The “blue stripe” kolsch can be found in AXEMANN’s Bellefonte, Pennsylvania taproom just a little over 20 minutes from the campus or can be purchased in cans. It has a 5% ABV.

“Tailgater”, Happy Valley Brewery

Happy Valley Brewery offers a 4.7% American Pale Ale coined “Tailgater” to celebrate many Nittany Lions fans favorite pastime, other than cheering for their team of course.