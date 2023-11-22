DETROIT, Mi. (WHTM) – It’s the final matchup of the regular season as Penn State faces Michigan State on Black Friday to compete for the Land Grant Trophy. The Nittany Lions have qualified for a Bowl Game, however, so there is still more Penn State football action to come.

Michigan State owns the series against Penn State at 18-17-1 all-time against the Nittany Lions. Penn State has a chance to even the record this weekend.

Penn State won the last meeting at home with a 35-16 defeat of the Spartans last season.

Last time out

Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten)

Penn State defeated Rutgers 27-6 last Saturday and currently sits at third in the Big Ten standings.

In the win over the Scarlet Knights, Drew Allar went 6 for 13 for 79 yards. Backup quarterback Beau Pribula was 1 for 1 for 9 yards. On the ground, Allar rushed three times for 28 yards. Pribula went 8 times for 71 yards and one touchdown.

After Pribula, running back Kaytron Allen was the top rusher with 16 attempts for 69 yards and two touchdowns. On the receiving side, tight end Tyler Warren led with two receptions for 32 yards.

Defensively, linebacker Kobe King led the charge with 10 tackles (5 solo) and 0.5 tackles for a loss. Johnny Dixon and Demeioun Robinson both had a sack in the contest.

In total, Penn State had 322 yards of total offense to Rutgers’ 229. The Nittany Lions had a 44.4% success rate on third down and held the Scarlet Knights to a 30.8% success rate.

Michigan State (4-7, 2-6 Big Ten)

Last Saturday Michigan State earned its second Big Ten win of the season with a 24-21 victory over Indiana. Quarterback Katin Houser was 25 of 39 for 279 yards with three touchdowns. Houser threw two interceptions. Houser rushed seven times for a net gain of 11 yards in the meeting.

Running back Nate Carter led the rushing game with 11 attempts for a net gain of 42 yards. The top receiver was tight end Maliq Carr with seven receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensive backs Angelo Grose and Malik Spencer commanded the other side of the ball with 10 tackles each. Jordan Hall and Simeon Barrow each posted a sack in the win.

In total, Michigan State had 355 yards of total offense to Indiana’s 402 yards. The Spartans had a 35.7% success rate on third down while the Hoosiers had a 47% success rate.

Dissecting Michigan State

Michigan State is second to last in the Big Ten East with just one more conference win than last-place Indiana.

The Spartans are under the guidance of Interim Head Coach Harlon Barnett who took over the role on Sept. 10. Previously, Barnett coached the secondary and was in his 15th season on Michigan State’s defensive staff.

Michigan State’s quarterback Houser is a redshirt freshman who boasts a 56.02% completion percentage for 1045 total passing yards this season. Houser has 8 total touchdowns (2 rushing) so far.

Carter is the Spartans top rusher with 178 attempts for 753 net yards and four touchdowns. Montorie Foster Jr. leads the receivers with 41 receptions for 538 yards and three touchdowns.

Cal Haladay is the king of the Spartans’ defense with 81 tackles (38 solo), five tackles for a loss and one sack. Aaron Brule owns a team-high four sacks.

Michigan State is averaging 309.9 total yards per game and has a 32.4% success rate on third down. The Spartans have opponents average 371.8 yards per game and a 35% success rate on third down.