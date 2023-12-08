STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State tight end Theo Johnson announced he will declare for the NFL Draft on Dec. 8.

Johnson will still play in the Peach Bowl.

Johnson has been with Penn State since 2020 where he played in seven games with one start as a freshman. The Windsor, Ontario native posted four receptions for 56 yards in his first collegiate campaign.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In 2021 Johsnon played in 13 games with six starts where he tallied 19 receptions for 213 yards and his first touchdown.

As a sophomore in 2022, Johnson was tabbed to the Mackey Award Watch List. That season Johnson played in 11 games with nine starts as a tight end. Johnson accumulated 20 catches for 328 yards and four touchdowns. Johnson tied for fourth amongst Big Ten tight ends for receiving touchdowns that season.

This year Johnson played in every game with 32 catches for 325 yards and six touchdowns. Johnson had a long reception of 34 yards at Ohio State.

Johnson also posted one tackle against Indiana this season.