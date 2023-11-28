STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson was named to the first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media to highlight the 16 Penn State defensive and special teams players who received All-Big Ten recognition on Tuesday.

Linebacker Abdul Carter also earned a first-team nod from the coaches and defensive end Adisa Isaac earned a first-team selection from the media.

Penn State defenders lead the country in total defense (223.2), first downs allowed (151), sacks per game (4.0) and total sacks (48). The Nittany Lions are second in pass defense (153.6), rushing defense (69.7), turnovers gained (24) and tackles for loss per game (8.4). They are third in scoring defense (11.4), total tackles for loss (101) and fumbles recovered (12).

The 223.2 yards allowed per game is the lowest for any team in the FBS since Alabama posted 183.6 in 2011.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The following Penn State players also received All-Big Ten honors:

Cornerback Kalen King – second team

Cornerback/punt returner Daequan Hardy – second team return specialist, third team defensive back

Kicker Alex Felkins – second team

Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton – third team

Cornerback Johnny Dixon – third team

Dvon Ellies, Curtis Jacobs, Kobe King, Jaylen Reed, Nicholas Singleton, Riley Thompson and Kevin Winson Jr. all received All-Big Ten honorable mentions.

All-Big Ten offensive selections will be revealed tomorrow.